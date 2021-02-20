GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $250,000 Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

