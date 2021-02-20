GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 818.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after buying an additional 295,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,921,000 after buying an additional 274,308 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,022,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,129 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

