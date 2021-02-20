GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $271,000 in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Capricor Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

