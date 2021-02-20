GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Landec were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Landec by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.36 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

