GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

