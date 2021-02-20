Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 1,102,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 754,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

