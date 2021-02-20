Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GRID traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 298,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.19. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.24 ($1.56).

In related news, insider Duncan Neale bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96).

