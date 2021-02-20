Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 863,669 shares of company stock valued at $46,213,027. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.