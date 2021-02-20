Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Green Dot stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95.
GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.