Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0451 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $922.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00420088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.