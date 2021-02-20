Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (GTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

TSE GTE opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$436.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

GTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

