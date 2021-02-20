Gossamer Bio (GOSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

