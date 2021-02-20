GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,333.29

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One GoNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $167,333.29 and approximately $149,825.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.05 or 0.99371639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00133542 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003254 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

