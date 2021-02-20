Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Trading Up 0.6%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.23. Approximately 3,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.