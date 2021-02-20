Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Shares Up 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.43. 1,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

