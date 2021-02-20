GoldFund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $126.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 130.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $196,894.28 and approximately $126.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006968 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007309 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

