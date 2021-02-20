Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

ORCL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

