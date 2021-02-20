Golden State Equity Partners Invests $218,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $212.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

