Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 8,534 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

