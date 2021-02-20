Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,054,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 843,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 64,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

SLB opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

