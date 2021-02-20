Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.15. 105,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 656,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $928.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.