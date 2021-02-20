Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.15. 105,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 656,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.
Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $928.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
