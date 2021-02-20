Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 36,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 145,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 66.21, a quick ratio of 65.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver metals. It has a pipeline of approximately 180,000 hectares of mineral projects at various stages of development located in Chile and Paraguay, as well as in Argentina.

