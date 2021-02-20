Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.22

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by 103.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

