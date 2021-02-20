Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report sales of $112.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.84 million and the highest is $116.55 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $425.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.95 million to $429.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $414.25 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.