Goepper Burkhardt LLC Takes $17.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,142,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 12.4% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,580,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,706. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

