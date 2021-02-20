Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires Shares of 7,040 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 83.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 120.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.66. 3,429,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

