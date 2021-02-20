goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. goeasy has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $98.67.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

