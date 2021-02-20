Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $72.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

