Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $229.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Globant by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

