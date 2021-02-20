Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) to Issue €0.15 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GWI opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £15.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.35 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.07.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L)

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

