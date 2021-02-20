Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) to Issue €0.15 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:GWI opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £15.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.35 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.07.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L)
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.