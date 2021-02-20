Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Global Payments worth $125,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,426,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $194.18 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $291,980 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

