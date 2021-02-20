Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 790,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

