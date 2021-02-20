Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

