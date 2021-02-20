Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,860. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

