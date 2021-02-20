Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.30.

NYSE GIL opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

