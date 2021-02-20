Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,325,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

