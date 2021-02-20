Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXI. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.21 ($117.90).

ETR:GXI opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.09.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

