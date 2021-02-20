Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXI. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.21 ($117.90).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.09.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.