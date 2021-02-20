Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Geron in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

