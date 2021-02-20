General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

GIS opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

