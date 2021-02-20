General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of GE opened at $12.02 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

