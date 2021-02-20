Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to $0.55

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.55 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GENGF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
Gear Energy Company Profile
