GDS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,348% compared to the average daily volume of 160 call options.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS opened at $115.71 on Friday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

