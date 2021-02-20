GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 9.1%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 576,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 483,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

GLOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

