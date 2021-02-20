Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 63.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 73.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,948 shares of company stock valued at $214,337,393 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

