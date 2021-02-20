Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,600 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after acquiring an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

WWW opened at $33.91 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

