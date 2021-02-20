Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases New Shares in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 83.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 595,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.