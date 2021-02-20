Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SASR. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

