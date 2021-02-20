Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.85% of Village Super Market worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $334.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $72,530.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $219,730.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,646 shares of company stock worth $372,972 in the last ninety days. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

