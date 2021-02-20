Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 8,830 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.