Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 22,865 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.30% of i3 Verticals worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 311,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIIV. BTIG Research raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -821.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

