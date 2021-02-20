Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $2.60. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 92,196 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

